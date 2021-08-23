Frederick Otten

NORFOLK — Services for Frederick E. “Fred” Otten, 84, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Otten died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Abdon Espinoza Valencia, 80, of Norfolk will be held in California. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Marian Schroeder, 90, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in the Bloomfield City Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Kathy Macke, 57, of Verdigre will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial at a later date.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Janice E. Kulm, 74, of Spencer will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
COLUMBUS — Services for Crystal A. Maurer, 89, of Columbus have been rescheduled to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be 1 p.m. after services in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, (12.5 miles north).
WAYNE — Services for Doris E. Claussen, 89, of Carroll are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
O’NEILL — A celebration of life for Ina Mae Wetzler, 96, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. James Loutzenhiser will officiate. A private family burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.