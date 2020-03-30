Fred Schneider

WEST POINT — Visitation for Fred Schneider, 65, Beemer will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. There will be strict enforcement of the less than 10 people permitted in the building at one time.

He died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

———

Frederick James Schneider was born on Nov. 9, 1954, in West Point to Andrew and Edith (Wasmuth) Schneider. Fred attended Beemer Public School and graduated from Beemer High School in 1973. He went on to obtain his auto body degree from Universal Technical School in Omaha.

On July 5, 1975, he was united in marriage to Terri Nitzsche at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. To this union a daughter, Maryia, was born. Fred worked for Heckman Body in Wisner for two years before purchasing the Beemer Body Shop in Beemer, which he was currently operating.

Fred was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer, where he had served as an elder. Fred took great pride in serving the Beemer community, where he was on the Beemer Fire Department for over 37 years, served on the Beemer Rural Fire Board, was involved with the Beemer Community Theater for numerous years, was a member of the Beemer Community Club, was currently serving on the board of directors for the Cuming County Public Power District, was an eagle scout and former Boy Scout leader, and used to belong to the Beemer Jaycees.

In his spare time, he participated in the Sandhills Open Road Challenge for 18 years, holds the elapsed time record in the 1961 Corvette Class with the National Corvette Council, was a member of the Silver Rock Canoe Club, enjoyed snowmobile racing, going on tractor rides, golfing, hunting pheasants and especially coaching Maryia’s softball teams.

Survivors include his wife, Terri of Beemer; daughter Maryia of Beemer; sisters Lucy and Mel Sanders of Norfolk, Linda and Ben Schantz of Beemer; brother Doug and Marie Schneider of Weeping Water; parents-in-law Art and Joan Nitzsche of Bancroft; brother-in-law Jerry and Maria Nitzsche of Wisner; and sisters-in-law Lynette and Jeff Matza of Omaha and Julie and Vaughn Lueshen of Wisner. Several nieces and nephews also survive Fred.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Edith Schneider, and two brothers, Marvin and Charles Schneider.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to the Beemer Volunteer Fire Department or the Beemer Community Theater.

Mabel Tietgen

WAYNE — Services for Mabel Tietgen, 95, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

