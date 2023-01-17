 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15
inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fred Prauner

Fred Prauner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Fred Prauner, 76, Fremont, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Michael Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors conducted by Army National Guard Honor Guard and Battle Creek American Legion Post 75.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Steffen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

1946-2023

Fred Prauner passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Fremont following a 25-year battle with COPD. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Frederick John Prauner was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Norfolk to Ernest C. and Marjorie I. (Reigle) Prauner. He was baptized at home on Dec. 1, 1946, and confirmed March 26, 1961.

Fred attended St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek through eighth grade and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1965. He worked for Pelter Grain and Elkhorn Public Power District.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam. He received his Combat Infantry Badge and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Valor-Device and was honorably discharged in 1969.

On July 26, 1969, Fred married Joanne Wacker at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Kathryn Marie, and a son, John Frederick.

Fred continued working at the REA until 1974 when he began farming southwest of Battle Creek. He later worked at the Battle Creek Farmers Cooperative until he founded Prauner Transfer.

Due to declining health, Fred and Joanne moved to Cedar Bluffs in 2003 to be near their children and grandchildren. Papa became the after-school bus and best snack provider for his grandkids. In 2012, the couple moved into Fremont.

He was longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek, where he served on the school board, church council and as an elder. Fred was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; brother James; his parents in-law, Herb and Bernice Wacker; brothers-in-law Paul Wacker and Daryl Wacker; and sisters-in-law Sue Prauner and Sharon Grunke.

He is survived by his spouse, Joanne; his daughter, Kate (Paul) Heineman; and son John (Christina) Prauner; grandchildren Allison Heineman and Mason Rasmussen, Jacob Heineman and Payton Eyler, Anna Prauner, Olivia Prauner and Elijah Prauner; his sister, Susan (Rex) Volk; sister-in-law Bev Prauner; brothers-in-law Herb (Judy) Wacker, Dan (Carol) Wacker, Marcus (Jean) Wacker and Larry Grunke; sister-in-law Lori (Gary) Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Fremont Public Schools Foundation, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools in Fremont, St. John Lutheran School or Cemetery Fund Battle Creek, Battle Creek Public Schools Foundation or Trinity Lutheran School Fremont.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

