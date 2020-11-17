You have permission to edit this article.
Fred Kern

NORFOLK — Services for Fred A. Kern, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Lyle Stewart

Lyle Stewart

JOHNSTOWN — Memorial services for Lyle D. Stewart, 78, Ainsworth, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, the Brown County Agricultural Society in Johnstown. Inurnment will be later in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Wayne Gansebom

Wayne Gansebom

OSMOND — Private services for Wayne A. Gansebom, 56, Osmond, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Sandra Mandl

Sandra Mandl

STANTON — Services for Sandra L. Mandl, 78, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Mary Halley

Mary Halley

LAUREL — The memorial visitation for Mary L. (Miller) (Rohde) Halley of Arlington Heights, Ill., formerly of the Coleridge area, that was set to take place on Friday, Nov. 20, in Laurel has been canceled.

Cathy Menish

Cathy Menish

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Cathy Menish, 64, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

Carolle Kastens

Carolle Kastens

NEBRASKA CITY — Graveside services for Carolle L. Kastens, 83, Norfolk, formerly of Lorton, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

John Prouty

John Prouty

SPENCER — Private services John H. Prouty, 95, Spencer, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 10:30 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by America…

Sister Janet Guenther

Sister Janet Guenther

CROFTON — Private services for Sister Janet Guenther, 73, Milwaukee, Wis., formerly of Crofton, will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

