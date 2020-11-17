NORFOLK — Services for Fred A. Kern, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
JOHNSTOWN — Memorial services for Lyle D. Stewart, 78, Ainsworth, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, the Brown County Agricultural Society in Johnstown. Inurnment will be later in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
OSMOND — Private services for Wayne A. Gansebom, 56, Osmond, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Sandra L. Mandl, 78, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
LAUREL — The memorial visitation for Mary L. (Miller) (Rohde) Halley of Arlington Heights, Ill., formerly of the Coleridge area, that was set to take place on Friday, Nov. 20, in Laurel has been canceled.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Cathy Menish, 64, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
NEBRASKA CITY — Graveside services for Carolle L. Kastens, 83, Norfolk, formerly of Lorton, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.
SPENCER — Private services John H. Prouty, 95, Spencer, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 10:30 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by America…
CROFTON — Private services for Sister Janet Guenther, 73, Milwaukee, Wis., formerly of Crofton, will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.