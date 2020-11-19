HADAR — Services for Fred A. Kern, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hadar.
He died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
He died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
The service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Fredrick Alan “Fred” Kern was born on Aug. 1, 1966, in Norfolk to Fredrick and Phyllis (Sporleder) Kern. He was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. Fred attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran parochial school in Hadar through the eighth grade and then attended and graduated from Pierce High School in 1984.
After high school, Fred did masonry work with his father, welded freezers for the IBP plant being constructed in Dakota City and worked at the IBP plant in Madison.
Fred started working at the Norfolk Goodyear/Continental plant in 1990, had recently received his 30-year service award and continued to be a loyal employee until his death.
During his younger years, Fred golfed and played in many different area basketball and volleyball leagues. He would love to drive through small Northeast Nebraska towns and say, “I played in that gym.”
After his marriage to Leigha (Bailey Bolton) on Dec. 29, 2012, they enjoyed motorcycle riding, traveling, camping, attending concerts and spending time with family and friends.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar and ABATE of Nebraska.
Survivors include his spouse, Leigha Kern of Norfolk; children Tiffany (Gregg) Neesen of Pierce and Kody (Jackie) Kern of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Cooper, Callum and Cambree; his father, Fred Kern of Nampa, Idaho; his siblings, Kathy Kern of Hadar, Barb (Kirby) Marsh of Norfolk, Marj (Jeff) Heppner of Stanton, Sharlene Dvorak of Pierce, Marlene Kern and Marv Mittelstaedt of Hadar; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Kern, and stepson Brett Bolton.
Organist will be Diane Herbolsheimer. Casketbearers will be nephews Nate Marsh, Preston Marsh, Blake Heppner, Shawn Dvorak, Shelton Dvorak, Randy Peitzmeier and Taggart Bailey.
