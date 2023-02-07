 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Fred Gray, 93, of Norfolk will be held at a later date with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Fred Gray died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

1929-2023

Fred W. Gray, son of Martin and Louise (Kubitscheck) Wilbur, was born Feb. 24, 1929, at Salina, Kan. At a young age, Fred and a biological sister were adopted into the William and Lena Gray family near Meadow Grove.

On Jan. 28, 1950, he was united in marriage to Joyce Waugh. They were blessed with three children, Wayne, Linda and Roy.

Fred is survived by his children, Wayne (Marilyn) Gray, Linda (Mark Beech) Gray and Roy (Sherry) Gray; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Raymond (Ruth) Gray of Tilden; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joyce Gray; five sisters; and three brothers.

