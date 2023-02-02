NORFOLK — Services for Fred Gray, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Fred Gray died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial at about 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, will be held at a later date in the spring and are under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Ty J. Eberhardt, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd. Brandon Van Winkle will officiate.
Glenna M. Armitage, 90, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Stanton. Private services will be in Upton, Wyo., at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Services for Ruth L. Luehrs, 96, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
COLUMBUS — Donald “Don” Ternus, 79, Creston, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Arbor Care Center Countryside Home in Madison.
TILDEN — Services for Clara Belle Volk, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Clara Belle died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for John L. “Tolly” Tollefson, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Le…
NORFOLK — Services for James D. “Jim” Bush, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Army National Guard Honor Gu…