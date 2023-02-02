 Skip to main content
Fred Gray

NORFOLK — Services for Fred Gray, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Fred Gray died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Evelyn Mock

TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial at about 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg.

Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, will be held at a later date in the spring and are under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Ty Eberhardt

NORFOLK — Services for Ty J. Eberhardt, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd. Brandon Van Winkle will officiate.

Glenna Armitage

Glenna M. Armitage, 90, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Stanton. Private services will be in Upton, Wyo., at a later date.

Ruth Luehrs

AINSWORTH — Services for Ruth L. Luehrs, 96, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Donald Ternus

COLUMBUS — Donald “Don” Ternus, 79, Creston, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Arbor Care Center Countryside Home in Madison.

Clara Belle Volk

TILDEN — Services for Clara Belle Volk, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Clara Belle died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

John Tollefson

NORFOLK — Services for John L. “Tolly” Tollefson, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Le…

James Bush

NORFOLK — Services for James D. “Jim” Bush, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Army National Guard Honor Gu…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

