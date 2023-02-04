NORFOLK — Fred Gray, 93, Norfolk, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Services will be at a later date with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1929-2023
Fred W. Gray, son of Martin and Louise (Kubitscheck) Wilbur, was born Feb. 24, 1929, at Salina, Kan. On Jan. 28, 1950, Fred was united in marriage to Joyce Waugh. They were blessed with three children, Wayne, Linda and Roy.
Fred lived in Meadow Grove and Lincoln and Grand Rapids, Minn., before settling in Norfolk. He was employed by Roman Packing Co. for 37 years.
Fred was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting cars, tractors and boats.
Fred read voraciously about planes, cars and fishing.
Fred is survived by his children, Wayne (Marilyn) Gray, Linda (Mark Beech) Gray and Roy (Sherry) Gray; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Raymond (Ruth) Gray of Tilden; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joyce Gray; five sisters and three brothers.