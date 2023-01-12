WAUSA — Memorial services for Fred Frank, 79, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Fred Frank died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1943-2022
Fred Max Frank was born to Fred A. and Martha (Marshall) Frank on Aug. 22, 1943. Fred grew up on a farm west of Verdigre and attended elementary school at Pleasant Valley, a one-room rural schoolhouse. After graduation from Verdigre Public High School in 1961, he enlisted in the National Guard.
Fred met Kathleen Gillilan in 1964 when she was hired as the kindergarten teacher at Verdigre. Fred was working at Verdigre Motor Co. and was also a school bus driver. They were married on Aug. 6, 1965, and had one son, Jeffrey.
Fred worked for Radec Construction for many years and also had a tree farm on the edge of Wausa. His many hobbies included stock car racing, hunting, fishing and gardening. Fred belonged to Wausa Masonic Lodge 251 A.F. & A.M.
Fred is survived by his son, Jeff of Lincoln; a brother, Larry (Marilyn) Frank of Verdigre; stepbrothers Bob (Pat) Melcher and Dick (Gwen) Melcher, all of Creighton; sisters-in-law Loretta Melcher of Valentine and Sharon (Gary) Hall of Elizabeth, Colo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Kathy; parents Fred and Martha Frank; stepmother Frances Frank; brother Donovan (Marilyn) Frank; stepbrother Ron Melcher; father- and mother-in-law Dalton and Berniece Gillilan; and sisters-in-law Patricia (Gary) Henry and Beth (John) Heckathorn.