 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fred Frank

Fred Frank

WAUSA — Memorial services for Fred Frank, 79, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Fred Frank died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

1943-2022

Fred Max Frank was born to Fred A. and Martha (Marshall) Frank on Aug. 22, 1943. Fred grew up on a farm west of Verdigre and attended elementary school at Pleasant Valley, a one-room rural schoolhouse. After graduation from Verdigre Public High School in 1961, he enlisted in the National Guard.

Fred met Kathleen Gillilan in 1964 when she was hired as the kindergarten teacher at Verdigre. Fred was working at Verdigre Motor Co. and was also a school bus driver. They were married on Aug. 6, 1965, and had one son, Jeffrey.

Fred worked for Radec Construction for many years and also had a tree farm on the edge of Wausa. His many hobbies included stock car racing, hunting, fishing and gardening. Fred belonged to Wausa Masonic Lodge 251 A.F. & A.M.

Fred is survived by his son, Jeff of Lincoln; a brother, Larry (Marilyn) Frank of Verdigre; stepbrothers Bob (Pat) Melcher and Dick (Gwen) Melcher, all of Creighton; sisters-in-law Loretta Melcher of Valentine and Sharon (Gary) Hall of Elizabeth, Colo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Kathy; parents Fred and Martha Frank; stepmother Frances Frank; brother Donovan (Marilyn) Frank; stepbrother Ron Melcher; father- and mother-in-law Dalton and Berniece Gillilan; and sisters-in-law Patricia (Gary) Henry and Beth (John) Heckathorn.

Tags

In other news

Larry Cleary

Larry Cleary

O’NEILL — Services for Larry D. Cleary, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Donald Bell

Donald Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Clayton Curtis

Clayton Curtis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Clayton A. “Kay” Curtis, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of For…

Dakota Jacobs

Dakota Jacobs

HARTINGTON — Dakota P. Jacobs, 23, Wynot, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, near Newcastle.

Marguerite Stage

Marguerite Stage

LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Eleanor Schipporeit

Eleanor Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Services for Eleanor F. Schipporeit, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Ainsworth.

Kermit Benshoof

Kermit Benshoof

WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Jeanette Thiele

Jeanette Thiele

CLEARWATER — Services for Jeanette A. Thiele, 87, Clearwater, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Marguerite Stage

Marguerite Stage

LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara