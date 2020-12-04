Fred Fletcher Jr.

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Fred A. Fletcher Jr., 73, Norfolk, were Friday, Dec. 4, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.
———
Fred A. Fletcher Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Fred A. Fletcher Jr., son of Fred Sr. and Loretta (Sedlacek) Fletcher, was born March 12, 1947, in Omaha. He moved to Norfolk with his parents and two sisters, Linda and Carole, in 1952 and attended Sacred Heart Grade School until eighth grade. His family returned to Omaha in 1960, where he finished grade school and graduated in 1965 from Creighton Prep High School.
In August 1968, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. During his tour in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Heroism and the Army Accommodation Medal with “V” device for Valor in ground operations against the enemy.
Upon his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1970, he went to work for Data Documents and then Interstate Machinery and Supply in Omaha.
On Feb. 10, 1972, he married Phyllis Lelchook in Omaha. In June 1972, Fred and Phyllis moved back to Norfolk, and he began his 43 years in the real estate and insurance profession with Leo Ringer & Associates. The couple were blessed with two children: Melissa and Eric.
During his career in the real estate profession, Fred achieved many accomplishments and awards. He was a past president of the Norfolk Board of Realtors, past recipient of Realtor of the Year of the Norfolk Board of Realtors, past governor of the Nebraska Realtors Institute, past president of the Nebraska Certified Residential Specialists Chapter, past recipient of the Nebraska Certified Residential Specialist of the Year award, past RPAC Trustee for the Nebraska Realtors Association and past Northeastern District vice president for the Nebraska Realtors Association.
Fred also served a six-year term as a commissioner on the Nebraska Real Estate Commission.
Fred’s civic accomplishments included serving as a Big Brother, as well as president in the Big Brother Big Sister organization, past commissioner on the Norfolk Civil Service commission, past director on the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce Board, past president of the Norfolk United Way Board, past chairman of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce Presidents Club, past chairman of the Mid-America Council of Boy Scouts of America Fund Drive, past member of the marketing and management advisory committee to Northeast Community College.
Fred is survived by his spouse, Phyllis of Norfolk; his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Ryan Lynch of St. Louis, Mo.; his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Melissa Fletcher of Overland Park, Kan.; two grandsons, Griffin and Trey Fletcher; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Lee Wenzl of Phoenix, Ariz.; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Fred enjoyed golf, fishing, gambling, Nebraska football and playing various card games (especially gin) with friends and family, especially his grandsons, Griffin and Trey.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Sr. and Loretta Fletcher; his sister, Carole (Fletcher) Hanus; his stepmother-in-law, Verna (Polley) Fletcher; and his brother-in-law, Joel Lelchook.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the American Lung Association or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Fred’s honor.
