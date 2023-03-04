NORFOLK — Memorial services for Fred L. Bader, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday followed by a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Fred Bader died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Tilden.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1948-2023
He was born in Albion on Sept. 18, 1948, the son of Albert and Thelma (Cummings) Bader. He was raised in Albion and attended Albion Public School.
Following his formal education, Fred joined the carnival. On Jan. 14, 1967, Fred married Judith Goetzinger at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. Three children were born to this union.
Fred was employed at Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus before beginning his 35-year career with 7-Up. In 2006, Fred purchased the Bader’s Highway and Street Maintenance business. He operated that business until 2014.
Fred was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. However, his passion was his family.
Fred is survived by his three children and their spouses: Roger (Melissa) Bader of Yankton, Jackie (Adrian) Mayer of Norfolk, Kirk (Jessica) Bader of Norfolk; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His siblings that survive him include: Carol Jean Greek of Los Angeles, Calif., William Richards of Norfolk, John Richards of Columbus, Leanna Sparks of Ontario, Calif., Dorothy Gross of Ohio and Jimmy Bader of Albion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Judith in 2012; two brothers and three sisters.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.