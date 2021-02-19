Franklin Wagner

WAHOO — Memorial services for Franklin T. “Frank” Wagner, 59, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.
1961-2021
On the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Franklin “Frank” Thomas Wagner passed away at the age of 59 in Lincoln.
Frank was born on April 12, 1961, in Fremont, Calif., to William “Billy” Wagner and Ella Jackson. After graduating high school, he pursued a career in masonry and construction.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, William Wagner, and his mother, Ella Maas (Jackson).
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Wagner and Danielle Whitley of Lincoln; his stepsons, Andrew and Dustin; his siblings, Pat, Glenn and Cheryl; 20 grandkids, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 911 N. Linden St. P.O. Box 127, Wahoo, NE 68066. Leave online messages for the family at NebraskaCremation.com.