YANKTON — Services for Franklin Rempp, 89, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Yankton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 791 of Yankton and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Spencer with a 7 p.m. wake.
Franklin Rempp died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.