Franklin Rempp

SPENCER — Services for Franklin Rempp, 89, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Franklin Rempp died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James in Yankton.

Glen King

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Glen King, 72, Norfolk, will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the club house located at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Glen King died April 18, 2022.

Donna Wiedenbach

NORFOLK — Services for Donna F. Wiedenbach, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Irene Martin

NELIGH — Memorial services for Irene E. Martin, 94, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

LaNell Schneider

STUART — Services for LaNell Schneider, 66, formerly of Stuart, will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.

Dale Wamberg

WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Matthew Norlen will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Mary Wacker

WAYNE — Services for Mary Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Wacker died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.

Dale Wamberg

WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dale Wamberg died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Ronald Colsden

STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Dolly Schilousky

CLEARWATER — Services for Dolly “Dot” Schilousky, 84, formerly of Ewing, will be Thursday, July 28, at Church of Christ in Ewing with the Rev. Wes Thompson officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Ew…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

