SPENCER — Services for Franklin Rempp, 89, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Franklin Rempp died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James in Yankton.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Glen King, 72, Norfolk, will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the club house located at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Glen King died April 18, 2022.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna F. Wiedenbach, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Irene E. Martin, 94, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
STUART — Services for LaNell Schneider, 66, formerly of Stuart, will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Matthew Norlen will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.
WAYNE — Services for Mary Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Wacker died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.
WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dale Wamberg died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
CLEARWATER — Services for Dolly “Dot” Schilousky, 84, formerly of Ewing, will be Thursday, July 28, at Church of Christ in Ewing with the Rev. Wes Thompson officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Ew…