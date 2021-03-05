WISNER — Memorial services for Franklin Novotny, 79, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Andover Cemetery in Andover, S.D., at a later date.
He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
1941-2021
Franklin James Novotny was born on Nov. 10, 1941, in Omaha, to James C. and Marie (Pleskac) Novotny. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Omaha in 1959.
Frank completed his barber training in April 1960 from the Nebraska School of Barbering in Omaha. He worked in a barbershop in Bellevue prior to serving in the U.S. Army from April 1964 to February 1965. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Bellevue and worked as a barber.
On July 6, 1968, he was united in marriage to Allana D. Raap in Andover, S.D. After their marriage, they continued to live in Bellevue for a year and a half before moving to Wisner, where he established Frank’s Barber Shop and operated it until retiring in 2012.
Frank was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner, was a 30-year member of Wisner Fire and Rescue as an EMT, and the North Fork Frontiersman for a number of years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, muzzleloading, attending rendezvous and tinkering in his basement on many projects.
Survivors include his spouse of 52 years, Allana D. of Wisner; his daughters, Allana Lee Novotny of Lincoln and Jolie and Brian Cropp of Bellevue and family Cole, Jacob and Brenna; and a sister, Agnes Tucker of Sacramento, Calif.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Marie Novotny; his sister, Ann Craig and spouse Eugene; and a brother-in-law, Jack Tucker.