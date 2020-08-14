You have permission to edit this article.
Franklin Griffith

Franklin Griffith

OAKDALE — Graveside services for Franklin R. Griffith, 31, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Oakdale Cemetery at Oakdale with the Rev. Norlyn Bartens officiating.

Memorial visitation will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.

He died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

1989-2020

Franklin Reed Griffith was born July 15, 1989, in Neligh to Franklin David Griffith Jr. and Mary Lynn (Reed) Griffith. Frank moved to Norfolk in 1991. He attended Woodland Park grade school then went on to graduate from Norfolk High School. He worked for the Norfolk Daily News and MidCity Slumberland before moving to Parker, S.D. There he was a journeyman plumber in Sioux Falls.

Family was everything to Frank. He was a devoted father to his sons, Jax and Waylon. He was also an incredible son and grandson. Frank loved his family dearly. He had a special way with people and animals. He loved spending time with family and friends and firing up his grill. His infectious smile would light up the room.

He is survived by his wife, Breannon; sons Franklin Jax and Waylon T’Shane; mother Mary; grandparents, Lois Reed, Frank and Margaret Griffith; uncle Martin Griffith and his wife, Chris; aunts, Lee Schwager and friend Jerry Sentelle, Lori Dexter, Deb Benish and Dianne Reed; cousins and friends; father-in-law Shane Greenfield; his mother-in-law, Tina Greenfield; brothers-in-law Jaykob “Budda” Greenfield and Joshua Greenfield; and grandparents-in-law, Lorraine and Don Hightree.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; sister Sarah; grandpa George Reed; and his aunt, Cheryl Jackson.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

