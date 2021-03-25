Franklin Griffith

OAKDALE — Graveside service for Franklin D. Griffith, 81, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
He died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his home in Neligh.
1939-2021
Franklin David Griffith was born on May 28, 1939, to Frank L. and Vonda (Edwards) Griffith at Neligh. He attended school in Neligh and graduated with the class of 1957 from Neligh High School.
On Aug. 3, 1958, he was united in marriage to Margaret Petersen at Clearwater. Frank was a truck driver for most of his life but liked to do many things when he wasn’t trucking, like being a mechanic and fixing lawn mowers. He liked to collect coins, Hot Wheel cars and Mickey Mouse items. The world has one less Ford Flathead V-8 mechanic.
He is survived by his spouse, Margaret Griffith of Neligh; his children, Martin and Christi Griffith of Norfolk, Lee Schwager and friend Jerry Sentelle of Kearney and Lori Dexter of Neligh; grandchildren Paul Schwager, Anne Dexter, Marcus Schwager, Tanner Griffith, Andrew Griffith and Haleigh Griffith; 10 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Mary Griffith of Norfolk; a brother, Larry Griffith of Loup City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bob and Art; son Franklin D. Griffith; granddaughter Sarah Griffith; and grandson Franklin Reed Griffith.
