Frankie McDowell

Services for Frankie L. (Fryer) McDowell, 61, formerly of the Norfolk area, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Brookings First Assembly of God in Brookings, S.D.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until services at the church.

She died Friday, April 2, 2021.

Eidsness Funeral Home of Brookings is assisting with arrangements.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

WINSIDE — Services for Ida Reimers, 88, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dorothy M. Munger, 92, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

CONCORD — Services for Ardyce L. Linn, 93, Wayne, formerly of Laurel and Concord, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Lois M. Hansen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

A celebration of life for David M. Mihulka, 65, Bradford, Ontario, will be at a future date. He died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Patrick L. Pack, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

