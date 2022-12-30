TILDEN — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Frankie Maughan died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
HOSKINS — Service for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The. Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Robert Shenshew of Oakdale sadly passed away with a sudden illness on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 72, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Bauer, 64, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Judy Bauer died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Orin W. Rinkel, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Don Chohon, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
LEIGH — Services for Calvin H. Dietrich, 79, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Eric Olsen and Rodney Kneifl will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.