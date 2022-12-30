 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frankie Maughan

TILDEN — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Frankie Maughan died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence.

Tags

In other news

Della Strand

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.

Myron Deck

Myron Deck

HOSKINS — Service for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The. Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Robert Shenshew

Robert Shenshew

TILDEN — Robert Shenshew of Oakdale sadly passed away with a sudden illness on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 72, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Judy Bauer

Judy Bauer

RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Bauer, 64, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Judy Bauer died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.

Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

TILDEN — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Frankie Maughan died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence.

Orin Rinkel

Orin Rinkel

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Orin W. Rinkel, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Don Chohon

Don Chohon

O’NEILL — Services for Don Chohon, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Patricia Brauer

Patricia Brauer

STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Calvin Dietrich

Calvin Dietrich

LEIGH — Services for Calvin H. Dietrich, 79, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Eric Olsen and Rodney Kneifl will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara