Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

1955-2022

Frankie Maughan, after a short battle with cancer, went to see Jesus his Lord on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home northeast of Neligh, with his family around him.

Frankie was born in Tilden and was the youngest son of Frank and Ethel (Northrup) Maughan. He married Sandra (Freeman) Maughan on March 15, 1976.

He was a devoted and loving spouse, father and grandfather. Frankie was gifted at fixing anything and passed this talent on to his sons. He was a farmer most of his life, running a dairy farm south of Tilden. He and Sandra later purchased their farm northeast of Neligh, where they made their home and raised their children.

Frankie was a gifted man, and he enjoyed telling everyone that his career was a tinker as he had many handles and could fix anything. His latest project was a 1950s Chevy pickup which is now running. Frankie enjoyed working in partnership with his nephew, Steve Jockens, at Old Mill Sales and Repairs of Oakdale.

Frankie loved fishing, camping and traveling with his family during his retirement years.

Frankie is survived by his spouse of 46 years, Sandra of Neligh; three children, Ginger Maughan of Columbus, James Maughan and his spouse Reanne of Oakdale and Kenneth Maughan and his spouse Katy of Orchard; six grandchildren, Joseph Gomez, Jonathon Gomez, Jasmine Maughan, Joshua Maughan, Zach Tabor and Chayton Falkner; two great-grandsons; two stepgrandsons; sister Patricia Coover of Norfolk; and brother Jerry Maughan of Tilden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Leo Dean Maughan, Agnes Meyer, Dave Maughan and Mike Maughan; and infant son Philip Maughan.

