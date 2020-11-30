You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frankie Charipar

LEIGH — Services for Frankie Charipar, 82, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leigh. Jerry Kracl will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Leigh Cemetery.

Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required.

He died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Kracl-Leigh Memorial Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Ricky Charipar Memorial Golf Course or Leigh Legacy.

———

Frankie was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Clarkson to Frank and Mary (Done) Charipar.

Frankie is survived by his spouse, Darlene; daughter Cindy (Michael) Settje, all of Leigh; three grandchildren, Tara (Kyle) Dlouhy and Alex (Paige) Settje of Leigh, Lauren (Stephen) Stoklasa of Schuyler; five great-grandchildren: Kaden, Kinlee and Teagan Dlouhy, Jase and Tate Stoklasa; a sister, Mary Ann Karel of Clarkson; a brother, Marvin (Lianne) Charipar of Columbus; a brother-in-law, Gerald Bahns of Salem, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ricky Charipar in 1988; a brother and sister-in-law, Albin and Dorothy Charipar; a sister, Esther Bahns; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Karel.

The family requests no plants, flowers or statues please. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral lunch.

Tags

In other news

Gerald Wattier

Gerald Wattier

HOSKINS — Services for Gerald L. “Gerry” Wattier, 82, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Graveside services will be at a later date at the St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.

Doris Steele

Doris Steele

PIERCE — Services for Doris E. Steele, 94, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her residence in Pierce.

Marilyn Wright

Marilyn Wright

YANKTON — Private memorial services for Marilyn Wright, 67, Norfolk, formerly of Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel in Yankton. The Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, S.D.

George Kicken

George Kicken

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for George A. Kicken, 82, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.

Jerry Peterson

Jerry Peterson

NELIGH —  Private services for Jerry R. Peterson, 77, Neligh, will be at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Alfreda Pelster

Alfreda Pelster

ELGIN — Services for Alfreda M. Pelster, 102, formerly of Bartlett, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Verner Madsen

Verner Madsen

LAUREL — Services for Verner M. Madsen, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Madsen died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Larry Christensen

Larry Christensen

NIOBRARA — Private services for Larry Christensen, 71, O’Neill, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara