LEIGH — Services for Frankie Charipar, 82, Leigh, were Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leigh. Jerry Kracl officiated and burial with military honors was in the Leigh Cemetery.
He died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Kracl-Leigh Memorial Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Ricky Charipar Memorial Golf Course or Leigh Legacy.
———
Frankie was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Clarkson to Frank and Mary (Done) Charipar.
Frankie is survived by his spouse, Darlene; daughter Cindy (Michael) Settje, all of Leigh; three grandchildren, Tara (Kyle) Dlouhy and Alex (Paige) Settje of Leigh, Lauren (Stephen) Stoklasa of Schuyler; five great-grandchildren: Kaden, Kinlee and Teagan Dlouhy, Jase and Tate Stoklasa; a sister, Mary Ann Karel of Clarkson; and a brother, Marvin (Lianne) Charipar of Columbus; a brother-in-law, Gerald Bahns of Salem, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ricky Charipar in 1988; a brother and sister-in-law, Albin and Dorothy Charipar; a sister, Esther Bahns; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Karel.
The family requests no plants, flowers or statues please.