NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Frank Sramek died Tuesday, Feb, 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
Survivors include his spouse, Wanda Sramek of Stanton; sons Mike (Vicky) Sramek of Valley and Terry (Carol) Sramek Sr. of Omaha; three grandchildren, Mikaela (Alan) Wills of Columbus, Terry Sramek Jr. of Omaha and Nate Sramek of Columbus; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Mary Ann (Del) Pavel of Schuyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Marie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.