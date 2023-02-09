 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Frank Sramek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Frank Sramek died Tuesday, Feb, 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Survivors include his spouse, Wanda Sramek of Stanton; sons Mike (Vicky) Sramek of Valley and Terry (Carol) Sramek Sr. of Omaha; three grandchildren, Mikaela (Alan) Wills of Columbus, Terry Sramek Jr. of Omaha and Nate Sramek of Columbus; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Mary Ann (Del) Pavel of Schuyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Hansen Sr.

Robert Hansen Sr.

SPENCER — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Robert Hansen Sr. died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Wendy Kuskie

Wendy Kuskie

A celebration of life for Wendy S. (Moore) Kuskie, 68, Lakewood, Colo., will be on Sunday, April 23, at her home in Lakewood.

Robert McLeod

Robert McLeod

AINSWORTH — Robert J. McLeod, 49, of Ainsworth died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Doris Mueller

Doris Mueller

On Feb. 5, 2023, God decided heaven needed more laughter, singing and dancing, so He said “Doris L.“Ole” Mueller, 91, come join us. We have been patiently waiting for you.” We are sure her response was, “Let’s get this party started!”

Frank Sramek

Frank Sramek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Robert Scott

Robert Scott

NORFOLK — Services for Robert D. “Bob” Scott, 82, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, at a later date.

Neil Bloomquist

Neil Bloomquist

RANDOLPH — Services for Neil D. “Bushel” Bloomquist, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Revs. David Korth and Kevin Vogel and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Ricky Koehler

Ricky Koehler

OSMOND — Service for Ricky L. Koehler, 63, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond.

Vicki Saunders

Vicki Saunders

NORFOLK — Services for Vicki E. Saunders, 76, of Norfolk will be at a later date with Home for Funerals.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara