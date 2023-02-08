NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Frank Sramek died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
O’NEILL — Services for Dalton Alder, 17, of Emmet will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Richard Trenhaile, 89 Bloomfield, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services will be held at a later date.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Brian N. Nelson, 67, of Lincoln, formerly of Carroll, will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of arrangements.
ATKINSON — Services for Genevieve M. Nachtman, 90, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Atkinson, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, in Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Abraham Montalvo will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Rick Koehler, 63, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
SPENCER — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Robert Hansen Sr. died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
NORFOLK — Services for Fred Gray, 93, of Norfolk will be held at a later date with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
