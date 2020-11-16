You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frank Reichmuth Jr.

Frank Reichmuth Jr.

COLUMBUS — Private services for Frank J. Reichmuth Jr., 86, Leigh, will be conducted under the direction of Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus.

He died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.

1933-2020

Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, please note there will not be a visitation. The immediate family only will be at the private funeral Mass. The mass will be livestreamed on the Gass Haney Facebook Page beginning at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. If you wish to pay your respects to Frank in a safe, social distanced way, the funeral procession will go from the church through downtown Leigh on the way to the cemetery at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Frank J. Reichmuth Jr. was the ninth child of Frank A. and Ella (Herink) Reichmuth Sr. He was born Dec. 30, 1933, at the family farm a half mile north of Leigh.

Frank attended rural grade school in Colfax County and the Hillsiding School in Platte County. He was a 1951 graduate of Leigh High School, where he participated in track, football and basketball, having a pretty good hook shot. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1955 to January 1957, taking his basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and spending most of his service time at Camp Hanford in Richland, Wash.

Frank married Ruth Feye, daughter of Walter and Florence (Lueschen) Feye of rural Creston, on Sept. 6, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. They lived on a small acreage three quarters of a mile south of Leigh until they moved to the family farm 4-1/2 miles west of Leigh in 1963. They retired and moved to Leigh in 1999.

Frank had a love for growing crops and raising livestock. He loved sports and played league softball for many years. He was a participant in the first annual Leigh Softball Tournament.

Frank and Ruth held Husker season tickets for many years. He truly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their athletic games and school activities. He was an active member of the Leigh Community, serving on boards for the Leigh Board of Education, Co-op Mercantile, Tri-County Recreation and the Optimist Club. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Legion Sucha Post 302 and the Leigh Community Club.

Frank’s siblings included the late Father Roland J. Reichmuth, S.J., the late Brother Marion Reichmuth, S.J., the late Sister Mary Jane (Doris) Reichmuth, R.S.M., the late Richard and spouse Lorie Reichmuth of Leigh, Alvin and late spouse Donnette Reichmuth of Humphrey, the late Lois and late spouse Bob Pfeifer of Humphrey, Ardith and late spouse Don Hayes of Osceola, the late Quentin and spouse Dorothy Reichmuth of Overland Park, Kan., Sister Monica Marie (Romona) Reichmuth, R.S.M. of Omaha, Monica Reichmuth died as young child, Theresa and late spouse Tom Kumpf of Columbus and the late Marge and spouse Duane Svehla of Clarkson.

Frank’s in-laws included the late Lowell and late spouse Ruth Feye, the late Vernon and spouse Gail Feye of Fremont.

Frank’s family included his spouse of 62 years, Ruth Feye Reichmuth of Leigh; sons Michael and spouse Sharon Reichmuth of O’Neill and David and spouse Rita Reichmuth of Creston and their children Ryan and spouse Macy Reichmuth of Leigh with their children Stella and Rudy, Carlene Reichmuth of Grand Island, Sheila (fiancé Brent Hilderbrand) Reichmuth of Grand Island; daughters Jill and spouse Jon Nelson of Lincoln and their children Michael and Nathan, and Jennifer Reichmuth of Fremont.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family asks people do not come to the house. Do not bring food. Please donate to a local food bank instead. The family also requests in lieu of flowers and plants, please send memorials to American Legion Sucha Post 302 P.O. Box 202, Leigh, NE 68643 or Leigh Legacy Fund P.O. Box 51 Leigh, NE 68643 or family choice memorial.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Mary Halley

Mary Halley

LAUREL – Memorial visitation for Mary L. (Miller) (Rohde) Halley of Arlington Heights, Ill., formerly of the Coleridge area, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Laurel from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Burial will follow at the Laurel Cemetery.

Carol Larsen

Carol Larsen

STANTON — Services for Carol Larsen, 98, Wayne, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Larsen died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Helen Pochop

Helen Pochop

PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Helen M. (Woolley) Pochop, 98, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview, will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Osmond City Cemetery. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.

Leo Brand

Leo Brand

MADISON — Services for Leo C. Brand, 92, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Conda Williamson

Conda Williamson

O’NEILL — Services for Conda Williamson, 77, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.

Lawrence Kuchta

Lawrence Kuchta

RANDOLPH — Services for Lawrence J. Kuchta, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Norma Sjuts

Norma Sjuts

HUMPHREY — Private services for Norma Sjuts, 83, Humphrey, were set for about 2:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, with private burial taking place at the Humphrey City Cemetery and the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating.

Frank Reichmuth Jr.

Frank Reichmuth Jr.

COLUMBUS — Private services for Frank J. Reichmuth Jr., 86, Leigh, will be conducted under the direction of Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus.

Ruth Schumacher

Ruth Schumacher

LINDSAY — Ruth A. Schumacher, 97, of Lindsay, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Countryside Homes in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara