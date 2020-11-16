Frank Reichmuth Jr.

COLUMBUS — Private services for Frank J. Reichmuth Jr., 86, Leigh, will be conducted under the direction of Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus.
He died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
1933-2020
Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, please note there will not be a visitation. The immediate family only will be at the private funeral Mass. The mass will be livestreamed on the Gass Haney Facebook Page beginning at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. If you wish to pay your respects to Frank in a safe, social distanced way, the funeral procession will go from the church through downtown Leigh on the way to the cemetery at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Frank J. Reichmuth Jr. was the ninth child of Frank A. and Ella (Herink) Reichmuth Sr. He was born Dec. 30, 1933, at the family farm a half mile north of Leigh.
Frank attended rural grade school in Colfax County and the Hillsiding School in Platte County. He was a 1951 graduate of Leigh High School, where he participated in track, football and basketball, having a pretty good hook shot. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1955 to January 1957, taking his basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and spending most of his service time at Camp Hanford in Richland, Wash.
Frank married Ruth Feye, daughter of Walter and Florence (Lueschen) Feye of rural Creston, on Sept. 6, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. They lived on a small acreage three quarters of a mile south of Leigh until they moved to the family farm 4-1/2 miles west of Leigh in 1963. They retired and moved to Leigh in 1999.
Frank had a love for growing crops and raising livestock. He loved sports and played league softball for many years. He was a participant in the first annual Leigh Softball Tournament.
Frank and Ruth held Husker season tickets for many years. He truly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their athletic games and school activities. He was an active member of the Leigh Community, serving on boards for the Leigh Board of Education, Co-op Mercantile, Tri-County Recreation and the Optimist Club. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Legion Sucha Post 302 and the Leigh Community Club.
Frank’s siblings included the late Father Roland J. Reichmuth, S.J., the late Brother Marion Reichmuth, S.J., the late Sister Mary Jane (Doris) Reichmuth, R.S.M., the late Richard and spouse Lorie Reichmuth of Leigh, Alvin and late spouse Donnette Reichmuth of Humphrey, the late Lois and late spouse Bob Pfeifer of Humphrey, Ardith and late spouse Don Hayes of Osceola, the late Quentin and spouse Dorothy Reichmuth of Overland Park, Kan., Sister Monica Marie (Romona) Reichmuth, R.S.M. of Omaha, Monica Reichmuth died as young child, Theresa and late spouse Tom Kumpf of Columbus and the late Marge and spouse Duane Svehla of Clarkson.
Frank’s in-laws included the late Lowell and late spouse Ruth Feye, the late Vernon and spouse Gail Feye of Fremont.
Frank’s family included his spouse of 62 years, Ruth Feye Reichmuth of Leigh; sons Michael and spouse Sharon Reichmuth of O’Neill and David and spouse Rita Reichmuth of Creston and their children Ryan and spouse Macy Reichmuth of Leigh with their children Stella and Rudy, Carlene Reichmuth of Grand Island, Sheila (fiancé Brent Hilderbrand) Reichmuth of Grand Island; daughters Jill and spouse Jon Nelson of Lincoln and their children Michael and Nathan, and Jennifer Reichmuth of Fremont.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family asks people do not come to the house. Do not bring food. Please donate to a local food bank instead. The family also requests in lieu of flowers and plants, please send memorials to American Legion Sucha Post 302 P.O. Box 202, Leigh, NE 68643 or Leigh Legacy Fund P.O. Box 51 Leigh, NE 68643 or family choice memorial.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.