STUART — Services for Frank J. Murphy, 93, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. Luke Steffes will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Stuart American Legion.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Frank Murphy died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.
1928-2021
The oldest of 12 kids, Frank Jeramiah Murphy was born Aug. 24, 1928, to Jeramiah Patrick (J.P.) and Sophie Murphy on their ranch south of Stuart.
Young Frank began to develop a strong set of values, including working hard, caring for his friends and family, and nurturing a very strong faith in God; he built upon and relied on these ideals throughout his life.
Frank also developed a lifelong love for music, starting with Sister Lily’s violin lessons. He rode horseback to attend school through good weather and bad.
After graduating in 1945, Frank worked alongside J.P., farming and ranching. Together in the Sandhills, they endured the onset of the epic Blizzard of ’49 as they struggled to save their cattle (and themselves).
In 1950, he met Edith Goldfuss, the love of his life, at a dance in the Crystal Ballroom in Atkinson. Drafted into the Army in 1951, Frank proposed to Edith while on leave, and he shipped out to Korea shortly thereafter.
Frank’s unit, the 25th Infantry Division, was sent to the front lines in Korea. Meanwhile Frank and Edith’s romance flourished by way of a constant flow of letters. Frank returned to the States in 1953, and on Sept. 26, Edith and he were married. They lived in a 20’ x 20’ home and welcomed their first two children, Dan and Brian. In 1957, they moved into a brand new home, and in 1960, daughter Nancy was born.
One day in 1966, a young high school graduate, Frank Heying, knocked on the door looking for work. He was hired and, in short order, became very much more than a “hired man.” Together Frank Murphy, Frank Heying and the rest of the Murphy family, built and managed a thriving crop and hog farming operation.
Music was always central in Frank’s life. Playing the piano and fiddle, Frank was a member of a dance band, the Sandhills Ramblers, in the 1960s, and the Sandhillbillys through 2014.
In retirement, Frank and son Dan also enjoyed playing and singing in jam sessions in Yuma, Ariz. Throughout the years, Frank entertained a great many elderly residents by playing music on a regular basis at rest homes in the region.
Frank and Dan also shared a passion for flying. They bought a Piper Cub in Nebraska, and together piloted it 1,500 miles to Ocean Shores, Wash. After helping Dan assemble an experimental aircraft, the two often traveled to fly-ins in various parts of the country.
Frank was an avid supporter of the community. He was a member of the Stuart American Legion Norton-Carlisle Post 115, the Color Guard and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Frank is survived by son Brian; daughter Nancy (Colin) Stovall; daughter-in-law Joyce (Mike); grandchildren Kory (Sally), Jesse (Jodee) and Krystal (Scott) Baysinger; great-grandchildren Mikaela, Axton, Corbin and Gracie; brothers Cornelius, Henry (Helen), James (Cheri) and John (Alessandra); sisters Sophie Ingraham, Sister Maurine, Jane (Tom) LaHood, Eileen Denning and Rita Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Edith; son Daniel; and sisters Betty Ann and Mary.
Frank’s chosen memorial is the Nebraska Community Foundation (please include “Stuart Unrestricted Endowment” on the memo line).