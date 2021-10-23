You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frank Murphy

Frank Murphy

STUART — Services for Frank J. Murphy, 93, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. Luke Steffes will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Stuart American Legion.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Frank Murphy died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.

1928-2021

The oldest of 12 kids, Frank Jeramiah Murphy was born Aug. 24, 1928, to Jeramiah Patrick (J.P.) and Sophie Murphy on their ranch south of Stuart.

Young Frank began to develop a strong set of values, including working hard, caring for his friends and family, and nurturing a very strong faith in God; he built upon and relied on these ideals throughout his life.

Frank also developed a lifelong love for music, starting with Sister Lily’s violin lessons. He rode horseback to attend school through good weather and bad.

After graduating in 1945, Frank worked alongside J.P., farming and ranching. Together in the Sandhills, they endured the onset of the epic Blizzard of ’49 as they struggled to save their cattle (and themselves).

In 1950, he met Edith Goldfuss, the love of his life, at a dance in the Crystal Ballroom in Atkinson. Drafted into the Army in 1951, Frank proposed to Edith while on leave, and he shipped out to Korea shortly thereafter.

Frank’s unit, the 25th Infantry Division, was sent to the front lines in Korea. Meanwhile Frank and Edith’s romance flourished by way of a constant flow of letters. Frank returned to the States in 1953, and on Sept. 26, Edith and he were married. They lived in a 20’ x 20’ home and welcomed their first two children, Dan and Brian. In 1957, they moved into a brand new home, and in 1960, daughter Nancy was born.

One day in 1966, a young high school graduate, Frank Heying, knocked on the door looking for work. He was hired and, in short order, became very much more than a “hired man.” Together Frank Murphy, Frank Heying and the rest of the Murphy family, built and managed a thriving crop and hog farming operation.

Music was always central in Frank’s life. Playing the piano and fiddle, Frank was a member of a dance band, the Sandhills Ramblers, in the 1960s, and the Sandhillbillys through 2014.

In retirement, Frank and son Dan also enjoyed playing and singing in jam sessions in Yuma, Ariz. Throughout the years, Frank entertained a great many elderly residents by playing music on a regular basis at rest homes in the region.

Frank and Dan also shared a passion for flying. They bought a Piper Cub in Nebraska, and together piloted it 1,500 miles to Ocean Shores, Wash. After helping Dan assemble an experimental aircraft, the two often traveled to fly-ins in various parts of the country.

Frank was an avid supporter of the community. He was a member of the Stuart American Legion Norton-Carlisle Post 115, the Color Guard and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Frank is survived by son Brian; daughter Nancy (Colin) Stovall; daughter-in-law Joyce (Mike); grandchildren Kory (Sally), Jesse (Jodee) and Krystal (Scott) Baysinger; great-grandchildren Mikaela, Axton, Corbin and Gracie; brothers Cornelius, Henry (Helen), James (Cheri) and John (Alessandra); sisters Sophie Ingraham, Sister Maurine, Jane (Tom) LaHood, Eileen Denning and Rita Murphy.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Edith; son Daniel; and sisters Betty Ann and Mary.

Frank’s chosen memorial is the Nebraska Community Foundation (please include “Stuart Unrestricted Endowment” on the memo line).

Tags

In other news

Vicky Paul

Vicky Paul

NELIGH — Memorial services for Vicky L. Paul, 62, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Royal Cemetery.

Donnavan Pflanz

Donnavan Pflanz

RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals-Randolph. Donnavan Pflanz died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Janice Bugenhagen

Janice Bugenhagen

Private services for Janice Elaine “Jan” Bugenhagen will be at a later date for immediate family.

Rick Peitz

Rick Peitz

CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Rick Peitz died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Thomas Sloan

Thomas Sloan

Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.

Ron Tappe

Ron Tappe

YANKTON — Memorial services for Ron Tappe, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joann Minihan

Joann Minihan

Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Harlow Dover Jr.

Harlow Dover Jr.

LINCOLN —  Services for Harlow D. Dover Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Lotcher Wainscott

Lotcher Wainscott

PIERCE — Memorial services for Lotcher “Al” Wainscott, 90, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara