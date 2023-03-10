ORCHARD — Memorial services for Frank Meyer, 66, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchard United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate.
Frank Meyer died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
Frank is survived by his father, Robert Meyer of Orchard; his spouse, Kathy Meyer of O’Neill; his two children, Bodie Meyer and spouse Denise and two children, Ryett and Raeley of Orchard, and Keelie Meyer and spouse Juanita and two children, Ethan and Brooklyn of O’Neill; brother Richard Meyer and spouse Eva of Orchard; sister Judy Olson of Orchard; good friend Joe Meyer of Orchard; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Laurel Meyer; infant brother Michael Meyer; and brother Bill Meyer.
Lunch will follow the service.