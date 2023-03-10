 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frank Meyer

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Frank Meyer, 66, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchard United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate.

Frank Meyer died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

Frank is survived by his father, Robert Meyer of Orchard; his spouse, Kathy Meyer of O’Neill; his two children, Bodie Meyer and spouse Denise and two children, Ryett and Raeley of Orchard, and Keelie Meyer and spouse Juanita and two children, Ethan and Brooklyn of O’Neill; brother Richard Meyer and spouse Eva of Orchard; sister Judy Olson of Orchard; good friend Joe Meyer of Orchard; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Laurel Meyer; infant brother Michael Meyer; and brother Bill Meyer.

Lunch will follow the service.

In other news

Gary DeBlauw

Gary DeBlauw

CROFTON — Gary DeBlauw, 69, Crofton, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Gayle Mrsny

Gayle Mrsny

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Frances Hipke

Frances Hipke

O’NEILL —  Services for Frances Hipke, 70, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.

Joyce Roewert

Joyce Roewert

TILDEN — Services for Joyce Roewert, 91, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Berry Williams will officiate, with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Marcia Redler

Marcia Redler

ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Lois Brenneman

Lois Brenneman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Gayle Mrsny

Gayle Mrsny

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Roger Anderson

Roger Anderson

COLERIDGE — Roger L. Anderson, 57, Coleridge, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence in Coleridge. Memorial services will be planned for a future date. Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.

Delray Coffman

Delray Coffman

SANTEE — Services for Delray Coffman, 54, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara