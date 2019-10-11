O’NEILL — Private services for Frank Lockwood, 66, Page, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. He died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
LAUREL — Services for Wilma L. (Albrektson) Eckert, 91, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Laurel United Methodist Church. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord-Dixon Cemetery in Concord.
OSMOND — Services for Joan L. Schultze, 84, Osmond will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Osmond.
WINSIDE — Memorial services for Tom L. Anderson, 58, Winside, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.
MADISON — Services for Emogene P. Schmidt, 93, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. A private burial service will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Alvin Weber, 56, rural Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
CLARKSON — Services for Shirley Stodola, 76, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Priscilla Gutknecht, 59, Atkinson, formerly of Chadron, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.