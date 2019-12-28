Frank Knapp

MADISON — Services for Frank “Junior” Knapp, 84, Madison, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home, after a short battle with cancer.
1935-2019
Frank Edward was born Sept. 5, 1935, to Frank P. and Martha C. (Nathan) Knapp in Norfolk. He was baptized, confirmed and attended parochial school at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden, west of Madison. Frank was a lifelong member of the church where he served for many years as an elder.
Frank married Judeen Podliska on Oct. 30, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Together they had a son, Lonny Ray, and a daughter, Teresa Ann. Judeen’s life was tragically taken on Aug. 31, 1982, in an auto accident southwest of Madison.
On Sept. 11, 1993, Frank married Wilma (Kruse) Lesiak of Columbus at St. John Green Garden Lutheran Church near Madison.
Frank had a passion for farming and took great pride in it and was known for having some of “the straightest rows” in his fields. He farmed with his son until his health forced him to retire the summer of 2019. When Frank was not working on the farm, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing cards and dancing. He and his wife, Wilma, traveled to many cities and states to dance at Polka fests. They made many dear friends along the way and will always cherish these friendships.
Frank never knew a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere and had a gift for remembering faces.
Frank is survived by his wife, Wilma, son Lonny (Lori) Knapp, daughter Teresa (Troy) Ganskow, five grandchildren Jessica (Kurt) Demmel, Ashley (Kyle) Eisenmann, Kevin (Faith) Knapp, Tyler Ganskow, and Trenton Ganskow, seven great grandchildren Easton and Lane Demmel, Courtney, Taylor, Kameron and Bentley Eisenmann and Nora Knapp, four step-children Rick (Karen) Lesiak, Lori (Alan) Jarosz, Shelli (Neal) Dreifurst and Scott (Michelle) Lesiak, 14 step-grandchildren, 14 step-great grandchildren, sister-in-law Norma Jean Knapp, two brothers-in-law Marvin Podliska and Vernon (Sue) Podliska, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Martha Knapp, first wife Judeen Knapp and brother Melvin Knapp.
