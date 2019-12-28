Frank Knapp

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY
MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS
HIGH AS 35 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE
VISIBILITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

MADISON — Services for Frank “Junior” Knapp, 84, Madison, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home, after a short battle with cancer.

1935-2019

Frank Edward was born Sept. 5, 1935, to Frank P. and Martha C. (Nathan) Knapp in Norfolk. He was baptized, confirmed and attended parochial school at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden, west of Madison. Frank was a lifelong member of the church where he served for many years as an elder.

Frank married Judeen Podliska on Oct. 30, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Together they had a son, Lonny Ray, and a daughter, Teresa Ann. Judeen’s life was tragically taken on Aug. 31, 1982, in an auto accident southwest of Madison.

On Sept. 11, 1993, Frank married Wilma (Kruse) Lesiak of Columbus at St. John Green Garden Lutheran Church near Madison.

Frank had a passion for farming and took great pride in it and was known for having some of “the straightest rows” in his fields. He farmed with his son until his health forced him to retire the summer of 2019. When Frank was not working on the farm, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing cards and dancing. He and his wife, Wilma, traveled to many cities and states to dance at Polka fests. They made many dear friends along the way and will always cherish these friendships.

Frank never knew a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere and had a gift for remembering faces.

Frank is survived by his wife, Wilma, son Lonny (Lori) Knapp, daughter Teresa (Troy) Ganskow, five grandchildren Jessica (Kurt) Demmel, Ashley (Kyle) Eisenmann, Kevin (Faith) Knapp, Tyler Ganskow, and Trenton Ganskow, seven great grandchildren Easton and Lane Demmel, Courtney, Taylor, Kameron and Bentley Eisenmann and Nora Knapp, four step-children Rick (Karen) Lesiak, Lori (Alan) Jarosz, Shelli (Neal) Dreifurst and Scott (Michelle) Lesiak, 14 step-grandchildren, 14 step-great grandchildren, sister-in-law Norma Jean Knapp, two brothers-in-law Marvin Podliska and Vernon (Sue) Podliska, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Martha Knapp, first wife Judeen Knapp and brother Melvin Knapp.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

