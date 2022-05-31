NIOBRARA — Services for Frank “Bubby” Jones, 91, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Frank Jones died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
WISNER — Services for Greta Roth, 77, Wisner, will be on Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner, with the Rev. Jared Hartman officiating. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church and will c…
RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Home for Funerals …
HARTINGTON — Services for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.
LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 54, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4504.
ELGIN — Services for Gerald “Red” Miller, 100, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with the Rev. Brian Loy officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery at Oakdale, with military rites conducted by American Legio…
NORFOLK — Services are pending at the Home for Funerals for John C. Gilman, 84, in Norfolk. He died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.
NORFOLK — Services for Iona F. Carstens, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. at Knoll Crest Cemetery in Naper.
NIOBRARA — Services for Donald LeRoy, 75, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Donald LeRoy died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Wagner Community Hospital in Wagner, S.D.