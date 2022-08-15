 Skip to main content
Frank Horn Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Frank Horn Jr. died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Omaha.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1931-2022

Frank was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Fayette, Ala., to Frank Sr. and Jewel (Stokes) Horn.

Frank married Bette Martens on July 28, 1951, in Vernon, Ala. The couple moved to Baton Rouge, La., while Frank attended school at Louisiana State University.

The family resided in Oklahoma, Alabama and Illinois. Frank and his family resided Kankakee, Ill., until moving to Nebraska in 1976. Frank retired from Nucor in Norfolk.

His hobbies included collecting antiques, hunting and wood carving.

He is survived by his daughter, Susie (Gary) Tate of Kankakee; a son, Seth (Jacqueline) Horn of Omaha; grandchildren Andy and Michelle; and great-granddaughter Frankie.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Bette in 2017; infant daughter, Carrie; and sister Mary.

In lieu of memorials, please consider donating your time and talent to a favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

In other news

Hubert O’Brien

CONCORD — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, Wayne, formerly of Ponca, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.

LeRoy Dozler

ALBION — Services for LeRoy F. Dozler, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Janice Nicholas

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Nicholas, 92, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Home in Norfolk.

Gwendolyn Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Raasch, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.

Byron Janke

WINSIDE — Services for Byron L. Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Gary Krugman

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Gary Krugman died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Gladys Bauer

ELGIN — Services for Gladys M. Bauer, 99, formerly of Elgin, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Clearwater.

Anna Bourek

HOWELLS — Services for Anna M. Bourek, 99, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

John Miksch

ATKINSON — Services for John R. Miksch, 86, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

