NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Frank Horn Jr. died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Omaha.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2022
Frank was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Fayette, Ala., to Frank Sr. and Jewel (Stokes) Horn.
Frank married Bette Martens on July 28, 1951, in Vernon, Ala. The couple moved to Baton Rouge, La., while Frank attended school at Louisiana State University.
The family resided in Oklahoma, Alabama and Illinois. Frank and his family resided Kankakee, Ill., until moving to Nebraska in 1976. Frank retired from Nucor in Norfolk.
His hobbies included collecting antiques, hunting and wood carving.
He is survived by his daughter, Susie (Gary) Tate of Kankakee; a son, Seth (Jacqueline) Horn of Omaha; grandchildren Andy and Michelle; and great-granddaughter Frankie.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Bette in 2017; infant daughter, Carrie; and sister Mary.
In lieu of memorials, please consider donating your time and talent to a favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.