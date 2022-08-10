Frank Horn Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Frank Horn died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Omaha.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.