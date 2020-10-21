Frank Barta Jr.

HOWELLS — Services for Frank J. “Bud” Barta Jr., 88, Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Revs. Stanley Schmit and Owen Korte will officiate, and burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Howells. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 155 of Howells and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with at 7 p.m. rosary. Mask and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2020
Frank J. “Bud” Barta Jr. was born Oct. 22, 1931, in Stanton County north of Howells to Frank J. Sr. and Anna (Konsel) Barta. He passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, four days before his 89th birthday.
Frank was given the nickname “Bud” when he was a young child, and the name stayed with him throughout his life. He attended grade school at District 32 in rural Stanton County and graduated from Howells High School in 1949.
At age 16, he danced with Rita Malena of Clarkson at the Howells Ballroom, and from that first dance, they became partners forever. They were united in marriage on Feb. 23, 1952.
Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army and served our country at Fort Bliss, Texas, during the Korean conflict from May 1952 to May 1954. Following his honorable discharge, the couple was engaged in farming for 38 years on the very farm place where Frank was born. In 1992, the Bartas retired from farming and moved to Norfolk, where Bud worked for Nucor Steel and as a custodian at Sunny Meadow School.
Frank served on the Howells Rural Fire and Natural Resources District boards, was a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus in addition to the St. Henry and St. John Catholic Church choirs. He also served as a lector, E.M.E. and trustee for St. John, as well as a volunteer at both the Faith Regional Health Services and the veterans home in Norfolk.
Bud’s playful teasing endeared him to all who knew him. It was his way of getting others to laugh with him. After moving to The Meadows in 2016, the staff there became like family, and he was forever grateful for the fun, the thoughtfulness and the attentive care they gave to him and Rita.
Throughout life, Bud enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, traveling with Rita and playing cards with good friends Joe and Mary Molacek, Deryl and Nancy Koopman and Walt and JoAnn Mejstrik. His nephews and nieces have wonderful memories of spending their youth with “Uncle Bud and Aunt Rita” on the family farm north of Howells. In later years, the Barta family reunions were always an opportunity to enjoy Uncle Bud’s sense of humor and share a favorite beverage with him.
He is survived by spouse Rita Barta of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Dolores (Cada) Polosky of Des Moines, Iowa; cousins Joe and Mary Molacek; lifelong friends, Deryl and Nancy Koopman; 16 nieces and nephews; and multitudes of great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Melvina Dinklage and spouse John; a brother, Richard Barta and spouse Wilma; a sister, Gladys Karel and spouse Leonard; a sister, Audrey Rose and spouse Wally; a brother-in-law, Ronald Scherer; and a brother-in-law, David Malena.
Organist will be Wayne Molacek with the St. John’s Choir and Ss. Peter and Paul Choir singing.
Pallbearers will be Jim Dinklage, Richard Barta Jr., Greg Barta, Tim Scherer, Kevin Rose and Dan Karel. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Molacek, Deryl Koopman, Kenneth Petersen and Ken Dinklage.
The family understands that because of the pandemic you may choose not to attend. The funeral will be livestreamed on Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
The family requests memorials be made to the St. John’s Cemetery Fund, 323 S. 2nd St., Howells, NE 68641.
