You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frank Barta Jr.

Frank Barta Jr.

HOWELLS — Services for Frank J. “Bud” Barta Jr., 88, Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Revs. Stanley Schmit and Owen Korte will officiate, and burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Howells. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 155 of Howells and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with at 7 p.m. rosary. Mask and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.

He died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1931-2020

Frank J. “Bud” Barta Jr. was born Oct. 22, 1931, in Stanton County north of Howells to Frank J. Sr. and Anna (Konsel) Barta. He passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, four days before his 89th birthday.

Frank was given the nickname “Bud” when he was a young child, and the name stayed with him throughout his life. He attended grade school at District 32 in rural Stanton County and graduated from Howells High School in 1949.

At age 16, he danced with Rita Malena of Clarkson at the Howells Ballroom, and from that first dance, they became partners forever. They were united in marriage on Feb. 23, 1952.

Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army and served our country at Fort Bliss, Texas, during the Korean conflict from May 1952 to May 1954. Following his honorable discharge, the couple was engaged in farming for 38 years on the very farm place where Frank was born. In 1992, the Bartas retired from farming and moved to Norfolk, where Bud worked for Nucor Steel and as a custodian at Sunny Meadow School.

Frank served on the Howells Rural Fire and Natural Resources District boards, was a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus in addition to the St. Henry and St. John Catholic Church choirs. He also served as a lector, E.M.E. and trustee for St. John, as well as a volunteer at both the Faith Regional Health Services and the veterans home in Norfolk.

Bud’s playful teasing endeared him to all who knew him. It was his way of getting others to laugh with him. After moving to The Meadows in 2016, the staff there became like family, and he was forever grateful for the fun, the thoughtfulness and the attentive care they gave to him and Rita.

Throughout life, Bud enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, traveling with Rita and playing cards with good friends Joe and Mary Molacek, Deryl and Nancy Koopman and Walt and JoAnn Mejstrik. His nephews and nieces have wonderful memories of spending their youth with “Uncle Bud and Aunt Rita” on the family farm north of Howells. In later years, the Barta family reunions were always an opportunity to enjoy Uncle Bud’s sense of humor and share a favorite beverage with him.

He is survived by spouse Rita Barta of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Dolores (Cada) Polosky of Des Moines, Iowa; cousins Joe and Mary Molacek; lifelong friends, Deryl and Nancy Koopman; 16 nieces and nephews; and multitudes of great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Melvina Dinklage and spouse John; a brother, Richard Barta and spouse Wilma; a sister, Gladys Karel and spouse Leonard; a sister, Audrey Rose and spouse Wally; a brother-in-law, Ronald Scherer; and a brother-in-law, David Malena.

Organist will be Wayne Molacek with the St. John’s Choir and Ss. Peter and Paul Choir singing.

Pallbearers will be Jim Dinklage, Richard Barta Jr., Greg Barta, Tim Scherer, Kevin Rose and Dan Karel. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Molacek, Deryl Koopman, Kenneth Petersen and Ken Dinklage.

The family understands that because of the pandemic you may choose not to attend. The funeral will be livestreamed on Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

The family requests memorials be made to the St. John’s Cemetery Fund, 323 S. 2nd St., Howells, NE 68641.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Duane Jelinek

Duane Jelinek

PIERCE — Memorial services for Duane E. Jelinek, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Diane Sanne

Diane Sanne

CLEARWATER — Private services for Diane A. Sanne, 76, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery at rural Clearwater.

Alice Schultz

Alice Schultz

PILGER — Services for Alice Schultz, 67, Wahoo, formerly of Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

+4
Rites set for victims of Columbus fire

Rites set for victims of Columbus fire

COLUMBUS — Services for Janelle Miller, 28; Lars Barcel, 27; Natasha Lambrecht, 6; and Lars Barcel Jr., 4 months old; will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate. Private burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in …

Adolph Brozek

Adolph Brozek

CREIGHTON — Services for Adolph “A.J.” Brozek, 86, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Merle Palmer

Merle Palmer

HARTINGTON — Services for Merle G. Palmer, 94, Coleridge, formerly of Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Eugene Love

Eugene Love

MADISON — Private services for Eugene A. “Bud” Love, 91, Madison, will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Dixie Giebelman

Dixie Giebelman

SEWARD — Services for Dixie Giebelman, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Utica, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Rod Lyon will officiate. Graveside inurnment services will be at a later date in the Utica Cemetery in Utica.

Cynthia Thomsen

Cynthia Thomsen

Cynthia (Douglas) Thomsen, 57, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Omaha at the Madonna Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke and pneumonia complications.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara