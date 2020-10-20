Frank Barta Jr.

HOWELLS — Services for Frank J. “Bud” Barta Jr., 88, Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Howells. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 155 of Howells and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with at 7 p.m. rosary. Mask are requested for the visitation and funeral.
He died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Cemetery Fund.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.