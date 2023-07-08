NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Francisco Sanchez died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Private memorial services for Dorothy A. Drott, 91, Wakefield, formerly of Flippin, Ark., will be at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American L…
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Grace by Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 N. 13th St., in Norfolk (Stonacek Funeral Chapel). The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for James N. “Jim” Coulter, 65, Norfolk, formerly of Oregon, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Coulter died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
FREMONT — Harlan R. Schrieber, 84, Hooper, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
STANTON — Services for Gladys Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Mike Moreno will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.