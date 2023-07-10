NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez Marino, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Mexico.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. vigil. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Francisco Sanchez Marino died at his home following a lengthy illness.
Francisco was born and raised in Mexico. Following his education, Francisco worked in agriculture.
He married Guillermina Garcia Barragan in Mexico.
Francisco first came to the United States in 1978. He moved to Nebraska in 1992. His family came in 2002. He was employed as a production worker for Cargill in Schuyler for 28 years.
He enjoyed working in his garden.
Francisco is survived by his children: Amalia Sanchez, Juan Sanchez, Andres Sanchez, Maria Elena Sanchez, Jose M. Sanchez, Roberto Sanchez and Mario Sanchez; and his siblings, Rodolfo Sanchez, Margarita Sanchez and Leopoldina Sanchez.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse.