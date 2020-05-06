Francis Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Private services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.
Public visitation without the family present will take place at the church on May 9 from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m.
He died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Francis Alphonse Wortmann was born on Oct. 10, 1924, to Anton and Mary (Schnuettgen) Wortmann on the family farm. This was his home for 63 years.
He was baptized, made his First Holy Communion and was confirmed at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Bow Valley. He attended Bunker Hill school for eight years.
After school, he started to work on the family farm and took over management at the age of 22 when his father died. Francis served in the U.S. Army for a year and served in the Philippines and Korea.
On June 23, 1948, Francis married Irene Klug. They lived on the farm for 40 years and then moved into their new home in Hartington on May 21, 1988.
Francis served as a parish trustee, was on the East Catholic School Board, the parish council and the Cedar Catholic School Board. He was also a lector and an EME for the Bow Valley Parish.
Francis was a 70-year member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, a 4-H leader and was on the Bunker Hill School Board. He was a member of the National Farmers Organization and the Center of Rural Affairs. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and the Hartington VFW Post 5283.
Francis loved farming, gardening, woodworking and volunteering for the Senior Center. He enjoyed socializing, playing cards and games. He held a Holy Hour of Adoration and was a rosary leader. He was also the rain reporter in Hartington for the Norfolk Daily News.
Francis is survived by his spouse, Irene; 10 children, Charles (Tina) Wortmann of Lincoln, Anthony (Mary) Wortmann of Stanton, Ronald (Danette) Wortmann of Hartington, Sharon (Perry) Klein of Hot Springs, S.D., Charlotte (David) Reifert of Norfolk, Frederick Wortmann of Norfolk, Geralda (Richard) Heikes of Hartington, Joseph (Sue) Wortmann of Raymond, Susan (Dan) Thomas of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Randall (Marla) Wortmann of Hartington; a son-in-law, Glen Kreikemeier of Dodge, a daughter-in-law, Carol Wortmann of Naples, Fla.; 36 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Anna Wortmann of Hartington, Millie Sternhagen of Tabor, S.D., Yvonne Klug of Norfolk and Doris Klug of St. Helena; and many nieces and nephews.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David; a daughter, Rose Kreikemeier; a daughter-in-law, Connie Wortmann; his brothers, Rudolph Wortmann, Msgr. Edgar Wortmann, August Wortmann; and his sisters, Elvira Kathol, Theodora Wuebben, Eleanor Pinkelman and Josephine Olinger.
Pallbearers will be his six sons, Charles, Anthony, Ronald, Frederick, Joseph and Randall Wortmann. Honorary pallbearers will be Francis’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren.