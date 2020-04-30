Francis Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.
Public visitation without the family present will take place at the church on May 9 from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. There will be a private visitation for the family.
He died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.