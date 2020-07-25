WEST POINT — Services for Francis Schinstock, 97, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
1922-2020
Francis M. Schinstock was born on Sept. 13, 1922, to Henry and Anna (Fischer) Schinstock in West Point. He grew up in West Point and graduated from Guardian Angels School in 1939. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946 during World War II.
Francis became a master sergeant headquartered at the 63rd Army Field Hospital, where he was head of his battalion. He was accepted into the Aviation Cadet Program at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his pilot’s license.
On Oct. 10, 1948, Francis married Marilyn Albertsen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Francis worked for Purina Chows in West Point as bookkeeper and office manager for 43 years.
Francis was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he lectored for many years. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, he served as recording secretary for 60 years. He was also the secretary and treasurer for the West Point Lions Club for 25 years.
Francis enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing, which showed in his two hole-in-one awards.
Francis is survived by his spouse, Marilyn of West Point; his children, James (Maria) of West Point, Jeanne of Omaha, Clark of Norfolk, Ronald (Kelli) of Omaha and Keith of Omaha; his grandchildren, Anita, Sabrina, Kyle and Mitchell; and a sister, Elizabeth Bliemeister of West Point.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wilfred.
A memorial has been established. The funeral will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome.
A lunch at the Nielsen Center will follow the burial.