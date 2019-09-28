HUMPHREY — Services for Francis Sand, 91, of Humphrey, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 4 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Catholic Church or the Orphan Grain Train.
He died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home in Humphrey.
1928-2019
Francis E. Sand was born on July 30, 1928, in Humphrey to Henry and Caroline (Herchenbach) Sand. He was a lifetime resident of Humphrey and graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1946.
Francis was married to Lucille Weidner on Nov. 15, 1949, at Sacred Heart Church in Cornlea, and together they had seven children.
Francis was involved in many organizations in his lifetime. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church where he served in many offices. He was an EME and lector and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Board of Directors of Loup Power District for 39 years.
Francis is survived by wife Lucille Sand of Humphrey; daughters Kathy (Pat) Diederich of Omaha, Janet (Keith) Krings of Humphrey, Lois (Gene) Chohon of Naperville, Ill., Judy Bunkers of Omaha, Shari (Steve) Davey of Kansas City, Mo.; sons Larry (Cindy) Sand of Omaha and Steve (Gina) Sand of Omaha; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister Mildred Preister of Columbus; and in-laws Ann Sand, Karen Weidner and Ferd and Helen Weidner, all of Humphrey, Bernie Weidner of Columbus and Mickey Weidner of Norfolk.
Francis was preceded in death by parents Henry and Caroline Sand; brothers Charlie and Wilfred Sand; and sisters Charlotte Cremers, Odelia Sand and Rose Mary Sand.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.