Francis Ruppert

NORFOLK — Services for Francis D. “Frank” Ruppert, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gabe Cotton will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
1950-2019
Frank died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Frank was born on March 30, 1950, in Norfolk, to Matt and Agnes (Jazwieck) Ruppert. He graduated from Madison High School in 1969. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1969 as a food service specialist (94B). He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded a bronze star. He was medically discharged with full retirement after 20 years of service to his country. SFC Ruppert was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving spouse and father.
He met Cindy Cotton in Fort Belvoir, Va., at the NCO Club when he asked her to dance. They soon married on March 11, 1972, in Virginia, and welcomed three children, Jason Matthew in 1973, Janel Danette in 1975 and Julie Michelle in 1977. The family traveled to Stuttgart, Germany, Colorado Springs, Colo., Ohahu, Hawaii, Fort Irwin, Calif., and Kitzengen, Germany, before returning to Nebraska after retirement in 1989.
He began working for Service Master of Norfolk, where he remained for nearly 20 years, until retiring as full-time Grandpa. Of all the things he accomplished, he was most proud of his marriage, children and grandchildren.
Frank valued education and wanted opportunities for his children that he didn’t have, encouraging his family always to pursue their education. There wasn’t a project that couldn’t be (mostly) fixed when “modified” with tape. He loved to play cards, spades and pitch. He never met a pickle card, a lottery ticket or a slot machine he didn’t like and although Frank only had 50% of his vision, he rarely lost a game of horse shoes, darts or bowling.
Frank is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Cynthia Kay “Cindy” Ruppert of Norfolk; his children, son Jason Ruppert and fiancée Alexandra Wikstrom of Virginia (and his children Katie Ruppert, Tina Ruppert and Dina Ruppert of Louisiana), a daughter, Janel Burival of Norfolk (and her children, Ethan Ruppert of Norfolk, Austin and Owenn Burival, sons of Rob Burival, all of Norfolk), a daughter, Julie and Justin Clausen (and their children, Layne and Lyndon of Minnesota); his seven siblings, Bernard Ruppert, Leroy Ruppert, Delores Hoffman, Darlene Flesner, Theresa Herchenbach, Matt Ruppert and James Ruppert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Agnes Ruppert.
Casketbearers will be Jason Ruppert, Ethan Ruppert, Austin Burival, Justin Clausen, Mike Ruppert and Rob Burival.
Honorary casketbearers will be Owenn Burival, Layne Clausen, Lyndon Clausen and his granddaughters Katie, Tina, and Dina Ruppert.
The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice and the Carson Cancer Center for their dedicated efforts and unwavering care.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting monetary gifts to be donated for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.