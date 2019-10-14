Francis Ruppert

Francis Ruppert

NORFOLK — Services for Francis D. “Frank” Ruppert, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gabe Cotton will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.

1950-2019

Frank died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

Frank was born on March 30, 1950, in Norfolk, to Matt and Agnes (Jazwieck) Ruppert. He graduated from Madison High School in 1969. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1969 as a food service specialist (94B). He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded a bronze star. He was medically discharged with full retirement after 20 years of service to his country. SFC Ruppert was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving spouse and father.

He met Cindy Cotton in Fort Belvoir, Va., at the NCO Club when he asked her to dance. They soon married on March 11, 1972, in Virginia, and welcomed three children, Jason Matthew in 1973, Janel Danette in 1975 and Julie Michelle in 1977. The family traveled to Stuttgart, Germany, Colorado Springs, Colo., Ohahu, Hawaii, Fort Irwin, Calif., and Kitzengen, Germany, before returning to Nebraska after retirement in 1989.

He began working for Service Master of Norfolk, where he remained for nearly 20 years, until retiring as full-time Grandpa. Of all the things he accomplished, he was most proud of his marriage, children and grandchildren.

Frank valued education and wanted opportunities for his children that he didn’t have, encouraging his family always to pursue their education. There wasn’t a project that couldn’t be (mostly) fixed when “modified” with tape. He loved to play cards, spades and pitch. He never met a pickle card, a lottery ticket or a slot machine he didn’t like and although Frank only had 50% of his vision, he rarely lost a game of horse shoes, darts or bowling.

Frank is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Cynthia Kay “Cindy” Ruppert of Norfolk; his children, son Jason Ruppert and fiancée Alexandra Wikstrom of Virginia (and his children Katie Ruppert, Tina Ruppert and Dina Ruppert of Louisiana), a daughter, Janel Burival of Norfolk (and her children, Ethan Ruppert of Norfolk, Austin and Owenn Burival, sons of Rob Burival, all of Norfolk), a daughter, Julie and Justin Clausen (and their children, Layne and Lyndon of Minnesota); his seven siblings, Bernard Ruppert, Leroy Ruppert, Delores Hoffman, Darlene Flesner, Theresa Herchenbach, Matt Ruppert and James Ruppert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Agnes Ruppert.

Casketbearers will be Jason Ruppert, Ethan Ruppert, Austin Burival, Justin Clausen, Mike Ruppert and Rob Burival.

Honorary casketbearers will be Owenn Burival, Layne Clausen, Lyndon Clausen and his granddaughters Katie, Tina, and Dina Ruppert.

The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice and the Carson Cancer Center for their dedicated efforts and unwavering care.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting monetary gifts to be donated for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Roger Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Francis Ruppert

Francis Ruppert

NORFOLK — Services for Francis D. “Frank” Ruppert, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gabe Cotton will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…

Arlyn Went

Arlyn Went

LEIGH — Services for Arlyn Went, 85, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate with burial in the Leigh City Cemetery.

Patrick Nolan

LYNCH — Services for Patrick “Tim” Nolan, 68, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Mark Kube

NORFOLK — Services for Mark J. Kube, 81, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Heath Jueden

HARTINGTON — Services for Heath Jueden, 39, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Hartington.

Ryan Schuchardt

ELGIN — Services for Ryan C. Schuchardt, 38, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church, 1726 310th Avenue, rural Albion, with the Revs. Meredith Keseley and Becky Beckmann officiating. Burial will be in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery. Visitation…

Emogene Schmidt

Emogene Schmidt

MADISON — Services for Emogene P. Schmidt, 93, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. A private family burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer serv…

Patrick Nolan

SPENCER — Services for Patrick “Tim” Nolan, 68, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns