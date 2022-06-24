BRUNSWICK — Services for Francis Reynolds, 99, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick. Burial will be in the Brunswick City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Francis Reynolds died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Center in Creighton.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1922-2022
Francis Joseph Reynolds was born Aug. 27, 1922, in Page to Frank and Zona (VanDover) Reynolds. He received his education at St. Ludger’s School in Creighton and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1941.
After high school, he went to California and worked for Lockheed Aircraft. In 1942, he joined the Merchant Marines and served until 1945 when he was honorably discharged.
He married Donna Swan on July 29, 1945, at Long Beach, Calif. They returned to Nebraska in 1946 to start farming and raise their family. They were blessed with four children: Douglas, Jody, Tuana and Synthia. He enjoyed farming with his son, spending time with family and wintering in Arizona.
Francis is survived by his four children, Douglas (Elaine) Reynolds of Brunswick, Jody (Bradley) Stelling of York, Tuana (Ed) Wahrer of Brunswick and Synthia Reynolds of Omaha; grandchildren Danielle Reynolds, Ty (Angie) Stelling, Ryan (Kelly) Stelling, Ross (Miriam) Stelling, Jay (Collette) Stelling, Tanya (Corey) Curtis, Tara (Jason) Ashburn and Tiffany (Matt) Krause; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Zona Reynolds; spouse Donna; brother John, who died at about two years; and sisters Cecelia (Joe) Schulte, Enola (Sam) Gentile and Thelma.
