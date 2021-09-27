CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Francis Mueller died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thelma Klassen died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home.
ALBION — Services for Mary Ann Hinze, 82, rural Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Akron Presbyterian Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Kurt Kinney will officiate with burial in the Akron Bonanza Cemetery.
David Richard Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., died at Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, surrounded by his family.
Services for John R. Pishek, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Darlene Zobel died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Stanton Healthcare in Stanton.
WAYNE — Services for Marveen A. Fredrickson, 77, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.