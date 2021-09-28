CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Francis Mueller died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.