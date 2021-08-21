Francis Montgomery

CREIGHTON — Services for Francis G. Montgomery, 97, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Kip Tyler will officiate with burial in Hope Enterprise Cemetery in Orchard. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Montgomery died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
———
Francis G. Montgomery, son of Charles and Mary (Burkhardt) Montgomery, was born Sept. 18, 1923, at Venus. He was born and raised on the family farm and graduated in 1942 from Creighton High School.
Francis served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He was at sea for nearly two years with 20 naval personnel serving as gunners aboard Merchant Marine ships carrying cargo and troops.
On Nov. 6, 1949, Francis was united in marriage to Norma Jean Tyler at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. They were blessed with three sons, Warren, Van and Craig.
Francis worked at North Central Public Power District (REA) in Creighton from 1950 to 1953. He was a farmer and rancher on the family farm west of Creighton. He and Jean moved to Creighton in 2014.
Francis enjoyed going up town for coffee and meeting up with his neighbors and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed card playing and fishing with Jean, the grandkids and great-grandkids. Francis loved spending time with his family.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 74 and Red Angus Association. Francis served on the REA Board from 1987 until 2004 and also the Walnut Grove Township Board.
Francis is survived by his sons, Warren (Dawn) Montgomery of Orchard, Van (Vickie) Montgomery of Crofton and Craig (Sandy) Montgomery of Kalispell, Mont.; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Richard) McKinsey, Wade Montgomery, Travis (Lisa) Montgomery and Trent (Cindy) Montgomery; and eight great-grandchildren, Morgan McKinsey, Grant McKinsey, Trever Montgomery, Payton Montgomery, Harper Montgomery, Collin Montgomery, Connor Montgomery and Ryann Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Jean; sister Leona (Moser) Boise; brothers Wilbur, Charles and Bernard Montgomery.
Burial will follow a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Enterprise Cemetery in Orchard or Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.