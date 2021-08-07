Francis Leathers

NORFOLK — Services for Francis R. Leathers, 76, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leathers died on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OMAHA — Brandon Jay Urban, 41, was called from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Duane J. Drahota, 80, Lincoln, formerly of the Madison area, will be from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 105 W. Elm Ave., in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private services will be held for Dennis Norris, 68, Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
OSMOND — Services for Vernon W. “Chick” Reed, 94, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at the Osmond United Methodist Church. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Visitation for the public, with the family present, will begin prior to the funeral at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, also at th…
STANTON — Services for Susan R. Unger, 57, Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter’…
NORFOLK — Services for Opal I. Raasch, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.
ALBION — Services for Ellen M. Stuhr, 82, Albion, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the ch…
AINSWORTH — Service for Patricia A. Van Winkle, 85, Ord, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.