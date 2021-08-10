You have permission to edit this article.
Francis Leathers

Francis Leathers

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Francis R. Leathers, 76, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Leathers died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1945-2021

Francis was born on July 3, 1945, at home near Neligh to Colette (Hoffmann) Dederman and Harold Leathers. Francis later became the stepson of Dillard Dederman. He grew up in Pierce. He attended school in Pierce before leaving in high school to help on the family farm.

He served in the U.S. Army and Vietnam. After his discharge, he moved to the Norfolk area. He worked at Battle Creek Co-op before beginning his career with Vulcraft. His adventurous lifestyle led him to work in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for several years, where he continued his love for the outdoors before returning to Norfolk and retiring from Vulcraft.

He married Margaret (Luebe). To this union, sons Tom and Tim were born. He later married Patricia (Marquardt) Washburn. To this union, daughter Tonja was born. He enjoyed being an outdoorsman, was a jack of all trades, loved attending auctions and telling one of his many exciting hunting stories. Of all of his wild adventures in life, his most precious was time spent with family.

Survivors include his son, Tom (Maureen) Leathers of Meadow Grove and their daughters, Emily (Danny), Andrea and Alyssa (Colin); son Tim (significant other, Emily) Leathers of Tilden and his daughters, Justine (Andy) and Taylor (fiancé Mike); and his daughter Tonja (Aaron) Taylor of Plattsmouth and their children, Tyler (Anna), Leah (Eric), Dillon, Caitlin (Emmit) and Emma. Francis was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.

Surviving siblings are John (Gayle) Leathers of Iowa, Vicki (Jim) Anderson of Missouri, Dean (Kristi) Dederman of Norfolk; sister-in-law Sharon Leathers of Illinois; brother Ted (Gayla) Leathers of Omaha; and sister Leslie Fox of Omaha. He also is survived by an uncle, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first spouse, Margaret; and his brother, James Leathers.

Memorials can be sent to Tom and Maureen Leathers, 54024 840 Road, Meadow Grove, NE 68752.

Dad’s wishes were that everyone dress casual for the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

