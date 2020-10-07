You have permission to edit this article.
Francis Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for Francis “Frank” Lammers, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

STANTON — Services for Barbara M. Daniel, 78, Stanton, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Bega Cemetery.

NIOBRARA — Services for Charles Mulhair, 82, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his residence.

SPENCER —  Services for Gay Hull, 89, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

LINCOLN — A celebration of life for Dennis “Butch” Ward, 72, will be at a later date. No services are planned.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronnie Beckmann, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — Private services for Marjorie Rice, 86, Creighton, will be Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

CREIGHTON — Private services for Richard Prochaska, 64, Creighton, will be at a later date.

ATKINSON — Private services for Donald Gokie, 85, Atkinson, will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

