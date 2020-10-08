Francis Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for Francis “Frank” Lammers, 94, Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283 of Hartington and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-6:30 p.m. Friday with a 5:30 p.m. vigil at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral and visitation.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
1926-2020
Francis Frederick was born on Sept. 8, 1926, in Fordyce, to Frederick and Winifred (Wieseler) Lammers. He grew up in Fordyce on the Lammers ranch and started working on the ranch at age 10. He attended elementary school in Fordyce and then graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1944.
Frank worked as a farmer and truck driver until he enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving from March 20, 1945, until Nov. 10, 1946. Upon his honorable discharge, he began working for the Corps of Engineers, building dams, including Gavins Point Dam.
He married Margaret Katherine Dreesen on June 12, 1951, in Constance. He and Margaret lived in Alabama, Kentucky and West Virginia due to his work. They moved to Hartington in 1960.
Frank later purchased and operated Lammers Skelly Service Station in Hartington until 1993 when he retired. Frank and Margaret loved to travel in the U.S. and in Alaska. They traveled a lot during the years of 1993 through 2003 until Margaret’s health prevented them from doing so. Margaret died on April 23, 2013, at the age of 87.
Frank was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a volunteer fireman and former fire chief. He loved to hunt, camp and tinker on small engines. In his younger years, he played baseball and umpired.
Frank was a stock car racer and built stock cars for various local drivers. He drove the school bus for many years, even after retirement.
Frank is survived by his four children: Dan (Joan) Lammers of Yankton, Dean J. Lammers of Hartington, Denise (Bill) Webbert of Norfolk and Doug (Kelley) Lammers of Chalan, Wash.; four grandsons, Jake Lammers and friend Eric, Kurt (Sarah) Lammers and Elle, Dylan and Ryan Webbert; and sisters-in-law Jeanie Fourtner of North Platte, Adeline Dreesen of Hartington and Rosie Dreesen of South Yankton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Margaret; brother Howard and Harold Lammers; sisters Mary Ann Hirschman and Georgine Disher; grandson William Webbert III; brothers-in-law Francis Dreesen, Kenny Dreesen, Clair Hirshman, John Disher and Ben Lowe; and sisters-in-law Marian Lammers and Evelyn Lowe.
Pallbearers will be nephews Chuck Hirschman, Ron Hirschman, David Disher, David Lammers, Tom Lammers and Todd Lammers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Hartington VFW Post 5283.
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at https:ww.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/