Francis Keil

NORFOLK — Services for Francis J. Keil, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

He died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Memorials may be made to Orphan Grain Train or Lutheran High Northeast.

1930-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Francis was born in Neligh on July 6, 1930, to Frank and Marie (Stoner) Keil. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1948 and received a football scholarship to Norfolk Junior College. On April 5, 2002, his college football team was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Northeast Community College.

On Jan. 25, 1949, Francis enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS John R. Pierce. He was discharged on Jan. 24, 1950, remaining in the Reserves.

On Jan. 6, 1952, Francis married Janet Sanne at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. On Feb. 15, 1952, he was called back into active duty due to the Korean War and served aboard the USS Ozbourn until Oct. 9, 1953.

Francis worked for Kaneb Pipeline for 32 years. In 1962, Kaneb sent Francis to England to help set up a gas pipeline for Exxon.

Francis enjoyed refurbishing antique furniture, sports and playing cards. After his retirement, he helped build Habitat for Humanity homes and volunteered at Orphan Grain Train.

Francis had been a member of Grace Lutheran Church for 68 years and a member of the Koinonia Club and was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.

Francis resided at the Veterans Home for the past three years.

Francis is survived by his spouse, Janet Keil of Norfolk; children Debbie Johansson of Mexico and Brad Keil of Arizona; grandsons Mitchell (Taylor) Keil, Parker (Chelsea) Keil, Evan Keil; great-grandson Cash Keil, and extended family, Jeff and Karen Peterson, all of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and a son-in-law, Paul Johansson.

Organist will be Steve Reinke, and the soloist will be Mike Sullivan. Casketbearers will be Terry Baumann, Ray Wilke Jr., Paul Warneke, Tim Ferguson, Maynard Lee and Bob Herian.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

